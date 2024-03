Arraez went 2-for-3 with a double in Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Phillies.

It's the fifth time in his last six spring games that Arraez has banged out multiple hits. The reigning NL batting champ has a .382 average in camp (13-for-34) with five doubles and a 0:3 BB:K, and Arraez is locked into the leadoff spot for the Marlins after posting a .354/.393/.469 slash line with a career-high 10 homers and 69 RBI in 2023.