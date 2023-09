Arraez went 4-for-5 with two RBI and a run scored in Saturday's win over Washington.

Arraez singled in the top of the second to drive home Xavier Edwards and tacked on an insurance run in the seventh with another RBI single. The second baseman reached base four times on the afternoon and has now recorded multiple hits in three straight games. He's also hit safely in six straight and in 10 of his last 11.