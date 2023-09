Arraez (ankle) remains out of the lineup Thursday versus the Mets.

Arraez has now started only two of the Marlins' last seven games, at a crucial time as they look to claim the third NL wild-card spot. He sprained his left ankle during an infield drill last Tuesday and then aggravated the injury Saturday when he slipped on the dugout steps in Miami. Xavier Edwards is covering second base and batting ninth in Thursday's series finale against New York.