Arraez is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Twins, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Arraez will sit for the first time this season after slashing .478/.520/.522 with two runs and two RBI through the Marlins' first six games. Garrett Hampson will replace Arraez at the keystone and will bat ninth, while center fielder Jazz Chisholm assumes Arraez's usual duties as Miami's leadoff man.