Arraez (leg) is starting at second base Friday against the Angels, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Left leg cramps kept Arraez out of the Marlins' lineup Thursday, but the 26-year-old infielder will return to his usual spot at second base after just one missed start. Arraez is currently enjoying the best statistical season of his career, slashing .371/.422/.465 through 187 plate appearances.