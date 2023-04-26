site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Marlins' Luis Arraez: Returns to lineup
Arraez (knee) is back in the Marlins' lineup for Wednesday's game in Atlanta, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
He missed three contests with a bruised left knee, but he's feeling well enough to give it a go against Bryce Elder. Arraez is playing second base and batting cleanup.
