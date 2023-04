Arraez (finger) is hitting third and playing second base Sunday against the Diamondbacks, Joe Frisaro of ManOnSecondBaseball.com reports.

Arraez made an appearance as a pinch hitter during Saturday's game against Arizona, and the 2022 batting champion is feeling well enough for defensive duties against Zac Gallen and the D-Backs. He's off to a sensational start with a .511 average and six RBI over the first two weeks of the campaign.