Arraez was scratched from the lineup Tuesday versus the Mets due to a left ankle sprain, Daniel Alvarez-Montes of ElExtraBase.com reports.

Arraez rolled his ankle during a pregame workout Tuesday in Miami and could need multiple days off for rest and treatment. This injury comes with awful timing for the Marlins, who are currently a half-game back of the third NL Wild Card spot. Xavier Edwards is filling in at second base Tuesday night against New York.