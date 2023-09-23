Arraez was removed from Saturday's win over the Brewers with an apparent leg injury, Daniel Alvarez-Montes of ElExtraBase.com reports.

Arraez slipped on the dugout steps when the lights were turned off at loanDepot park for Tanner Scott's entrance in the top of the ninth inning. Garrett Hampson took over at second base for the final frame as Joey Wendle entered to play shortstop. Arraez, the MLB batting average leader at .353, just returned Friday from a two-game absence for a left ankle sprain and could now need more time off in the heat of the Marlins' NL wild-card hunt.