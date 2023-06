Arraez went 2-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored in Tuesday's 6-1 victory over the Royals.

Arraez is now batting an insane .706 (12-for-17) over his last four games. He's only struck out twice in 89 at-bats since May 12, lowering his K-rate to 4.7 percent. Overall, Arraez is slashing .401/.451/.495 with a homer, 30 RBI and 24 runs scored through 235 plate appearances this season.