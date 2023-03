Arraez went 2-for-4 with a double, a run scored and an RBI in an Opening Day loss to the Mets.

It was ultimately a disappointing result for the Marlins, but one of their biggest offseason acquisitions performed exactly as advertised in his first game for the club. Arraez hit leadoff in his Miami debut, and after winning the AL batting title last season for Minnesota while scoring 88 runs in 144 games, he should be an effective table-setter in 2023.