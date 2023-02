Arraez won his arbitration case against the Marlins and will earn $6.1 million in 2023, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

Before they traded him to Miami last month, the Twins had filed at $5 million. That figure carried over through the deal and Arraez ultimately came out on top through the arbitration process. The 25-year-old infielder led all American League hitters in batting average (.316) last season and projects to serve as the everyday leadoff man for the Marlins in 2023.