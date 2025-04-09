Mervis went 2-for-5 with a home run and three RBI in Wednesday's 5-0 win over the Mets.

While a fifth-inning RBI single that brought home the game's first run wound up being all the offense Max Meyer and the Marlins' bullpen would need, Mervis added some impressive insurance by golfing an Edwin Diaz slider over the right-field fence in the ninth for a two-run shot. After a 2-for-15 start to the season, Mervis has heated up with six hits and six RBI in the last four games, including his first three long balls of 2025.