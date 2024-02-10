The Marlins designated Burdick for assignment Friday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Burdick was removed from the 40-man roster in order to clear space for Darren McCaughan, who was acquired from Seattle on Friday. Burdick never returned to the Marlins after being optioned in late May, and he slashed .217/.325/.443 with 24 homers and 72 RBI in 492 plate appearances at Triple-A Jacksonville.