Miami recalled Burdick from Triple-A Jacksonville on Wednesday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
Burdick is the replacement for Garrett Cooper after Cooper was placed on the 10-day injured list with an inner ear infection. In 113 plate appearances with Jacksonville, Burdick hit .293 with a 1.017 OPS with 10 homers while adding five stolen bases. He struggled to a .207/.284/.380 slash in his 32 games with the Marlins in 2022, but he'll get another chance to see if the success he's had in the minors can translate.