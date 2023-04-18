Burdick has hit seven home runs through his first 14 games at Triple-A Jacksonville, producing a .351/.422/.789 slash line line that also includes four doubles, 15 runs, 15 RBI and three steals.

It's an impressive power display for the 26-year-old, but Burdick has also struck out 23 times in those 14 contests. The 2019 third-round pick hit 19 homers with 14 stolen bases in 131 games split between Miami and Jacksonville in 2022, and his tools have always been loud, but until he starts showing an ability to make more consistent contact it's tough to project him to have much fantasy utility at the highest level.