Henriquez earned the save in Sunday's 3-0 win against the Angels, striking out two in a clean inning.

The 24-year-old right-hander required only 10 pitches to secure the first save of his career. After picking up the win in Saturday's contest against the Angels, Henriquez looks to have entered the picture for high-leverage work in backend of the Miami bullpen along with Anthony Bender, Calvin Faucher and Jesus Tinoco. Henriquez has pitched to a 1.78 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 35:13 K:BB across 25.1 innings this season.