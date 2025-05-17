Henriquez struck out one in a perfect sixth inning Friday to record his fifth hold of the season in a win over the Rays.

The back of the Marlins' bullpen has been something of a mess so far this season, but Henriquez has been one of the few bright spots. The 24-year-old righty was claimed off waivers from Minnesota during spring training and has delivered a 2.14 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 28:12 K:BB through his first 18 appearances and 21 innings with Miami. Jesus Tinoco, Calvin Faucher and Anthony Bender have been manager Clayton McCullough's most frequently used high-leverage arms, but Henriquez is making a push to join that group.