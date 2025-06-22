Marlins' Ronny Henriquez: Picks up second save
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Henriquez earned the save in Sunday's 5-3 win over Atlanta, allowing one hit while striking out one in a scoreless ninth inning.
Henriquez allowed a leadoff single to Alex Verdugo to lead off the ninth, though he got Michael Harris to ground into a double play before striking out Sean Murphy to close out his second save this season. The Marlins have taken a committee approach to the ninth inning this year, though Henriquez has become one of their more trusted relief options. The 25-year-old right-hander has posted a 3.00 ERA with a 1.33 WHIP and 48:16 K:BB across 36 innings this year.
