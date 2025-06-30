Henriquez struck out one in a perfect inning to earn the save in Sunday's 6-4 win over the Diamondbacks.

Calvin Faucher was brought in to face the top of Arizona's order in the eighth inning and nearly made a disaster of it. He got through the frame, and Henriquez was able to have a much less dramatic ninth for his third save of the year, two of which he's earned in his last five outings. Henriquez has added 11 holds while pitching to a 2.93 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 55:16 K:BB through 40 innings this season. Based on Sunday's usage pattern, Faucher, who has been the closer lately, appears to be set to enter games in the the most high-leverage moments, and that could give Henriquez some chances at ancillary saves. However, Miami is 37-45 on the year, and the team's relievers have combined for just 18 saves, so there may not be a lot of chances to go around.