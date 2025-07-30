Alcantara (6-9) earned the win Tuesday against the Cardinals, allowing three hits and three walks in five scoreless innings. He struck out four.

While Alcantara threw just 55 of his 94 pitches for strikes, he notably escaped a bases-loaded jam in the fifth inning to cap off a strong showing. Tuesday marked just the third scoreless start of the season for the right-hander, who also worked at least five frames while surrendering two runs or fewer for only the sixth time among 21 appearances in 2025. Through 109 innings, Alcantara still has an ugly 6.36 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 81:42 K:BB. The veteran righty has been a rumored trade candidate ahead of Thursday's deadline, but his next turn in Miami's rotation tentatively lines up for early next week at home versus the Astros as it stands.