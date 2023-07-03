Alcantara (3-7) took the loss Sunday, allowing four runs on five hits and two walks over five innings against Atlanta. He struck out six.

Alcantara lasted just five frames Sunday, his shortest start since May 2. He surrendered multiple homers for the first time all season, as Orlando Arcia tagged him for a solo home run in the second inning and Ozzie Albies swatted a two-run shot in the fifth. The outing continued a rough patch for Alcantara, marking the fifth time he's allowed at least four runs across his past seven appearances. Over that stretch, Alcantara owns a 5.04 ERA and a 32:13 K:BB during 44.2 innings.