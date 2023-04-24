Alcantara (biceps) has officially been cleared to start Wednesday in Atlanta after getting through a 25-pitch bullpen session Monday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.
Alcantara had to be scratched from a scheduled outing over the weekend with right biceps tendinitis, but he's managed to avoid the injured list and is ready to go. Fantasy managers should have him in their lineups this week.
