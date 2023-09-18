Alcantara (forearm) threw a 20-pitch bullpen session Monday, his second since resuming his throwing program last week, Daniel Alvarez-Montes of ElExtraBase.com reports.

Per Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald, Alcantara made full use of his arsenal and indicated afterward the session that he was feeling good. The reigning National League Cy Young Award winner remains hopeful to pitch again before the regular season ends, but he'll still need to face hitters in live batting practice or a simulated game before the Marlins are likely comfortable activating him from the 15-day injured list.