Alcantara struck out eight over three scoreless innings Friday's Grapefruit League start against the Astros.

Alcantara didn't allow a hit while not issuing a walk. The right-hander was sensational again during Friday's performance, and the 2022 Cy Young winner has a miniscule 0.68 ERA over his work in the exhibition season. Everything Alcantara has shown so far this spring suggests he will once again be among the best pitchers in baseball during the 2023 season.