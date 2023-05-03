Alcantara (1-3) took the loss Tuesday, allowing three runs on six hits and three walks over five innings against Atlanta. He struck out five.

Alcantara struggled Tuesday though his final line certainly could've been worse, as he managed to strand nine baserunners over five high-stress innings. Overall, it's been a disappointing start to the year for Alcantara following his Cy Young campaign. His ERA is up to 5.09 with a 1.25 WHIP and 31:12 K:BB through six starts (35.1 innings). The 27-year-old Alcantara will look to get back on track in his next outing, tentatively lined up for this weekend against the Cubs.