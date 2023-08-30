Alcantara (6-12) took the loss Tuesday, allowing four runs on seven hits and two walks over 5.2 innings against the Rays. He struck out four.

Alcantara held Tampa Bay to just one run through five innings, but the floodgates opened in the sixth when three hits and a hit-by-pitch resulted in three runs and Alcantara's removal from the game. The reigning National League Cy Young Award winner seemed to be regaining his form in the second half but his last three starts have left a lot to be desired with a 5.40 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and a pedestrian 13:6 K:BB across 18.1 innings during that three-game stretch.