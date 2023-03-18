Alcantara allowed just two hits in 5.2 scoreless innings Saturday in a Grapefruit League outing against the Nationals.

Alcantara walked two,, and he struck out five in another impressive outing for the 2022 Cy Young winner. The right-hander now has a 0.87 ERA in his time in the Grapefruit League, and has shown no signs that he won't be a strong fantasy option again in 2023. He'll likely make one more spring start before an Opening Day outing on March 30 against the Mets.