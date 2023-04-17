Alcantara (1-2) took the loss Sunday against Arizona, allowing five runs on seven hits through six innings. He struck out nine.

Alcantara put on an impressive performance on the mound, striking out nine batters over six innings of work. Despite significantly improving his earned run average since his previous outing, Alcantara couldn't work his way to a win as the Marlins' offense was stifled by opposing pitcher Zac Gallen. With a 5.84 ERA and a 20:6 K:BB ratio over 24.2 innings pitched, the 27-year-old right-hander will look to bounce back in his next start tentatively scheduled for the upcoming series against Cleveland.