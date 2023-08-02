Alcantara did not factor into the decision Tuesday, allowing four hits and a walk over eight scoreless innings against Philadelphia. He struck out five.

Alcantara is finally starting to look like he did in his 2022 Cy Young campaign. He's now thrown 17 innings over his last two starts, allowing just one run on nine hits in that span. However, Alcantara was stuck with a no-decision Tuesday as the Phillies rallied to score three against David Robertson in the ninth inning. The 27-year-old Alcantara's pitched to a 2.02 ERA over his last five outings, lowering his ERA to 4.21 on the season with a 1.21 WHIP and 118:38 K:BB across 22 starts (143.1 innings). He's currently lined up for a tough road matchup with the Rangers this weekend.