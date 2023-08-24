Alcantara (6-11) took the loss Wednesday, giving up four runs on seven hits and three walks over 6.2 innings as the Marlins fell 4-0 to the Padres. He struck out three.

Last year's NL Cy Young Award winner didn't have his best stuff, managing only eight swinging strikes among his 105 pitches, but Alcantara was also backed by an offense that only managed four hits off San Diego pitching. Despite the stumble, the right-hander still sports a 3.02 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 50:11 K:BB through 56.2 innings since the All-Star break. He'll look to get back in the win column in his next start, likely to come at home next week against the Rays.