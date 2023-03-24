Alcantara has been named the Marlins' Opening Day starter, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
The reigning National League Cy Young winner will take the ball on March 30 versus the Mets, squaring off against Max Scherzer. Alcantara has permitted just one run so far this spring across three starts.
