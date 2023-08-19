Alcantara (6-10) allowed three runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out six over six innings to earn the win Friday over the Dodgers.

Alcantara was tagged for three home runs, but they were all solo shots, and the Marlins responded with five homers of their own. Alcantara has gone at least six innings in eight straight starts, posting six quality starts and a 3-3 record in that span. The Miami ace is at a 4.11 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 141:41 K:BB through 165.1 innings over 25 starts this season. He's projected for a road outing in San Diego next week.