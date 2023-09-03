Alcantara (7-12) earned the win Sunday, allowing four runs on nine hits and two walks over eight innings against the Nationals. He struck out three.

The Nationals did most of their damage against Alcantara with a three-run fifth inning, though the right-hander would battle his way through eight innings to earn his seventh win. It's been a bit of a struggle for Alcantara of late, who's now allowed 15 runs in his last four starts (26.1 innings). Overall, he sports a 4.14 ERA with a 1.21 WHIP and 151:48 K:BB across 28 starts (184.2 innings) this season. Alcantara is currently in line for a road matchup with the Phillies in his next outing.