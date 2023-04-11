Alcantara (1-1) allowed nine runs on 10 hits and a walk over four innings Monday, striking out four and taking a loss against Philadelphia.

Alcantara looked like his usual self early and worked through two perfect innings to start the game. The Phillies then jumped on him for five runs in the third inning before tagging him with four more in the fifth. Alcantara tossed 77 pitches and forced just five whiffs on 36 swings. His ERA ballooned to 5.79 with an 11:6 K:BB through 18.2 frames. He's lined up for a home start against Arizona this weekend.