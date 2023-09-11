Alcantara (forearm) is rehabbing with the team in Milwaukee but has yet to resume throwing, Jordan McPherson of The Miami Herald reports.
Alcantara was placed on the 15-day injured list Wednesday due to a right forearm flexor strain. A timeline for the right-hander's return could start to come into focus once he starts to ramp up baseball activities.
