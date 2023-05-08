Alcantara allowed two runs on nine hits and did not walk a batter over 8.1 innings Sunday against the Cubs. He struck out nine and did not factor into the decision.

Alcantara had one of his vintage performances Sunday afternoon but wasn't able to quite close the door on the Cubs. Marlins' manager Skip Schumaker opted to send Alcantara back to the mound for the ninth, sitting at 100 pitches, after he threw a combined 12 pitches between the seventh and eighth innings. He started by striking out Dansby Swanson, but then a single, a double and another single would drive in two runs to even the game at 2-2. Still, it was an overall dominant effort from the 27-year-old but he's still in search of his first win since he threw a complete game shutout April 4. Alcantara will now take a 4.53 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 40:12 K:BB into his projected start against the Reds.