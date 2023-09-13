Alcantara (forearm) played catch Wednesday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

It was his first time throwing a baseball since he landed on the 15-day injured list last Wednesday with a flexor strain in his right forearm. Alcantara seems doubtful to be activated when first eligible next Tuesday, but the reigning NL Cy Young Award winner could potentially return before the end of September if all goes well with his side work. Miami currently sits 1.5 games back of the Diamondbacks for the third NL Wild Card spot.