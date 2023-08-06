Alcantara (4-10) allowed five runs (four earned) on six hits and struck out seven without walking a batter over six innings, taking the loss Sunday versus the Rangers.

Alcantara had allowed just one run over his previous two starts combined, but the Rangers were able to tag him for a season-high three home runs. The right-hander didn't get any help from his offense, which managed just six hits and two walks Sunday. Alcantara is now at a 4.28 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 125:38 K:BB through 149.1 innings through 23 starts this season. He's projected for a home start versus the Yankees his next time out.