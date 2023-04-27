Alcantara did not factor into the decision Wednesday, allowing two runs on four hits and three walks over 5.2 innings against Atlanta. He struck out six.

Alcantara was scratched from his last start with tendinitis in his bicep but managed to go 5.2 innings and throw 88 pitches. He managed to keep a clean sheet through five innings but Atlanta caught up to him in the sixth. Ronald Acuna hit a solo homer to start the inning and Vaugn Grissom ended the frame with an RBI single that resulted in Eddie Rosario being thrown out at home. Though Alcantara sports a 1-2 record and a 5.04 ERA, most of his earned runs came from a blowup start against the Phillies, in which he allowed nine runs over four innings. Regardless, Alcantara has been off to a rocky start to the season and will look to turn things around and live up to the lofty expectations set for him leading up to the season.