Alcantara did not factor into the decision Saturday, allowing one run on three hits and two walks over 7 innings against the White Sox. He struck out four.

Alcantara held the White Sox lineup in check for most of the day and managed to pitch his way out of a few jams, allowing just one run on a leadoff homer to Andrew Vaughn in the fourth inning. The right-hander produced 13 of his outs on ground balls for the second straight start while lowering his ERA from 5.07 to 4.75 on the season, though he was still unable to nab his third victory. It's been a tough road for the reigning National League Cy Young Award winner, who's recorded just one win since April 14.