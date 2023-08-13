Alcantara (5-10) earned the win Saturday, allowing one run on five hits and two walks over nine innings against the Yankees while striking out 10.

Alcantara was dominant Saturday, not allowing a runner to reach second base until the top of the seventh after the right-hander was called for a balk, advancing Billy McKinney from first. The reigning National League Cy Young Award winner then allowed one run to come across in the frame before continuing his dominance over the final two innings to log his third complete game of the season. Alcantara also racked up a season-high 10 strikeouts in the contest and has now allowed one run or fewer in three of his last four starts.