Alcantara did not factor into the decision Friday, allowing one run on eight hits over 6.2 innings against the Phillies. He struck out five and did not record a walk.

Alcantara allowed at least one home run for a second straight game and the 10th time over 18 appearances this season. However, that was the only damage done against the right-hander Friday, and he was in line for the win until A.J. Puk blew a two-run lead in the top of the ninth. It's certainly been a disappointing 2023 for the reigning NL Cy Young winner, as he currently boasts a career-worst 4.72 ERA and has a 7.4 K/9 -- his worst mark since 2019. Despite his struggles, Alcantara remains the ace of Miami's rotation and should get plenty of opportunities to right the ship following the All-Star break.