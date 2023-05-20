Alcantara (1-5) took the loss Friday, allowing four runs on five hits and three walks over 5.2 innings against the Giants. He struck out five.
Alcantara has now coughed up 10 runs over his last two starts, an unfortunate development after he gave up just two runs over 8.1 innings on 5/7 against the Cubs. The right-hander has given up multiple runs in eight of his nine starts this year, and has an unimpressive 5.05 ERA. The 27-year-old is tentatively slated to face the Rockies on the road in his next start.
More News
-
Marlins' Sandy Alcantara: Takes loss after faltering late•
-
Marlins' Sandy Alcantara: Pitches into ninth inning•
-
Marlins' Sandy Alcantara: Falls to Atlanta•
-
Marlins' Sandy Alcantara: Solid in return from injury•
-
Marlins' Sandy Alcantara: Cleared for Wednesday's start•
-
Marlins' Sandy Alcantara: In line to start Wednesday•