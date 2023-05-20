Alcantara (1-5) took the loss Friday, allowing four runs on five hits and three walks over 5.2 innings against the Giants. He struck out five.

Alcantara has now coughed up 10 runs over his last two starts, an unfortunate development after he gave up just two runs over 8.1 innings on 5/7 against the Cubs. The right-hander has given up multiple runs in eight of his nine starts this year, and has an unimpressive 5.05 ERA. The 27-year-old is tentatively slated to face the Rockies on the road in his next start.