Alcantara (1-0) collected the win Tuesday, allowing three hits and a walk over nine shutout innings while striking out five in a 1-0 victory over Minnesota.

The reigning NL Cy Young Award winner retired the first 11 batters he faced before Trevor Larnach reached on an infield single in the fourth inning, and no Minnesota baserunner even got to second base on the night in a masterful performance by Alcantara. The right-hander generated 15 swinging strikes among his 100 pitches (68 strikes), and he appears to have rediscovered last year's form quickly after a shaky effort Opening Day. Alcantara's next start should come early next week in Philadelphia.