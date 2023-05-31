Alcantara did not factor into the decision Tuesday, allowing four runs on five hits and five walks over 6.1 innings against the Padres. He struck out three.

Alcantara's command eluded him again Tuesday, as he's now issued 13 walks over his last four starts (25.2 innings). It's been a tough year overall for Alcantara, following up on his Cy Young-winning campaign. He's 2-5 with a 4.93 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 60:25 K:BB through 11 starts (69.1 innings) this season. Alcantara currently lines up for a friendlier matchup with the A's on Sunday, where he'll look to get his season on track.