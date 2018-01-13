Marlins' Scott Van Slyke: Inks NRI deal with Miami
Van Slyke signed a minor-league contract with the Marlins on Saturday, which includes an invitation to spring training, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.
Van Slyke played in 29 games with the Dodgers last season, but slashed an unimpressive .122/.250/.293 with two home runs and three RBI in 48 at-bats. His numbers at Triple-A Oklahoma City were slightly better, but don't provide much hope that the 31-year-old will see meaningful time at the major-league level.
