Reds' Scott Van Slyke: Designated for assignment
Van Slyke was designated for assignment by the Reds on Wednesday.
With the team claiming right-hander Luke Farrell from the Dodgers, Van Slyke loses his place on the 40-man roster while being handed a DFA on Wednesday. The outfielder has played in 29 games at the major-league level this season -- all with the Dodgers -- but has hit just .122/.250/.293 with 15 strikeouts in 41 at-bats.
More News
-
Reds' Scott Van Slyke: Heading to Cincinnati•
-
Dodgers' Scott Van Slyke: Sent back down Saturday•
-
Dodgers' Scott Van Slyke: Called back up to majors•
-
Dodgers' Scott Van Slyke: Headed back to minors•
-
Dodgers' Scott Van Slyke: Goes deep for second time this season•
-
Dodgers' Scott Van Slyke: Recalled from Triple-A•
-
Waivers: Lopez, Woodruff have the talent
Brandon Woodruff is here. Reynaldo Lopez is next. Scott White thinks both could be useful to...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
We're nearing the point when every injury could be a season-ender, but when a player as high-end...
-
Waivers: A's sluggers worth adding
The Oakland Athletics have long been out of the playoff race, but a couple of their young hitters...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 19
Odubel Herrera has found a new gear the last two months and can help with all the hitters playing...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Need an extra two-start pitcher in Fantasy Week 19 (Aug. 7-13)? Best of luck to you, says Scott...
-
Waivers: Add Rosenthal, Vizcaino
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference...