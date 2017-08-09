Van Slyke was designated for assignment by the Reds on Wednesday.

With the team claiming right-hander Luke Farrell from the Dodgers, Van Slyke loses his place on the 40-man roster while being handed a DFA on Wednesday. The outfielder has played in 29 games at the major-league level this season -- all with the Dodgers -- but has hit just .122/.250/.293 with 15 strikeouts in 41 at-bats.