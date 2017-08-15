Reds' Scott Van Slyke: Accepts assignment to Triple-A
Van Slyke accepted an outright move to Triple-A Louisville, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
After being traded to Cincinnati in the deal that sent Tony Cingrani to the Dodgers, Van Slyke was quickly designated for assignment. In 29 games at the big-league level with the Dodgers, he went 5-for-41 while playing primarily off the bench. With Cincinnati, he'll serve as depth in the outfield and doesn't figure to see much playing time even if he makes it to the 40-man roster this season.
