Anderson went 0-for-2 with two strikeouts in Thursday's Grapefruit League game against the Yankeees.

Getting the start at shortstop and batting second behind Luis Arraez and ahead of Jazz Chisholm, Anderson didn't make an impact with his bat but looked healthy on defense, going deep in the hole to field a grounder in the second inning before firing the ball across the diamond to get the out at first base. The 30-year-old is coming off the worst season of his MLB career, but a knee injury which bothered him most of the year might have been the primary culprit for his decline. If Anderson is fully healthy in 2024, he could prove to be a draft-day steal for fantasy GMs, and a bargain for Miami on his one-year, $5 million contract.